'Google for India' event on October 19: What to expect

Google has hinted that its announcements will range from "from access to the internet, to success on the internet with the help of AI."

The ninth edition of Google for India will take place on October 19 where the tech giant is expected to showcase some cool innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and internet technologies. You can catch the event live on the Google India YouTube channel, starting at 11am. We are expecting Google to share its plans to boost internet access in India and unveil new AI tools and applications designed just for Indian users. Here's what more we expect from the event.

Chandrayan-3-themed event

On X (formerly Twitter), Google India posted a rendered image of Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander and the Pragyan rover. Accompanying this image is text that discloses the upcoming event date. Google hints that its announcements will range from "from access to the internet, to success on the internet with the help of AI."

Check out Google India's post

What to expect from the event?

So, what can we expect from the upcoming Google for India event? We are hoping Google to shed light on new ways to bring more users online and provide better internet access. These announcements will likely come with AI features tailored specifically for Indian users, set to roll out in the coming months. As Google keeps innovating and collaborating with local partners, the 2023 event is shaping up to be an exciting one for the Indian market.

Recap of past innovations

It is also worth revisiting Google's previous announcements at the Google for India event. Last year, at the eighth edition, Google introduced a 'Multisearch' feature, enabling users to combine images or screenshots with text queries for more precise results. Additionally, a feature to search YouTube videos for specific moments and a solution to digitize doctors' handwritten prescriptions were unveiled.

What more was unveiled during 2022's event?

In a bid to enhance document access, Google provided a secure means for users to access documents in Digilocker via the Google Files app. These documents are stored in a protected environment on the user's device, requiring authentication for access. At the 2021 event, amid the pandemic, Google introduced a feature for its Google Assistant. This feature allowed users to book vaccination slots via the CoWIN portal in multiple Indian languages, making the process more accessible and inclusive.

Noteworthy features from seventh edition

The seventh Google for India event brought us a Hinglish language option for Google Pay, making interactions more user-friendly. They also added a bill split feature and a speech-to-text option for entering payment amounts and account numbers using voice commands. In 2021, they announced some handy weather-related features too, like checking AQI levels via Google search, getting alerts for extreme weather conditions, and predicting floods through Google's Flood Forecasting Initiative.