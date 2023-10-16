Garmin MARQ Carbon Collection smartwatches revealed: Check prices, features

By Akash Pandey

The latest Garmin watches are available in the US (Photo credit: Garmin)

Garmin has introduced the MARQ Carbon Collection, an exciting addition to its MARQ (Gen 2) smartwatch series. This high-end collection features three unique models: the MARQ Athlete, MARQ Commander, and MARQ Golfer. Each watch is crafted from an innovative Fused Carbon Fiber material that Garmin says has been "decades in the making." The cutting-edge material is not only lightweight and durable but also 62% lighter than titanium, offering superior abrasion resistance for luxury smartwatches.

Fused carbon fiber consists of 130 layers

The Fused Carbon Fiber material is made up of 130 carbon fiber layers that are carefully rotated during production to maintain the housing's tensile strength. The middle case and bezel of the MARQ Carbon series are crafted from Fused Carbon Fiber, while grade 5 titanium with a sleek black DLC finish is used for the buttons, outer bezel ring, and case back.

MARQ Carbon Collection: Specifications

The MARQ Carbon Collection shares the same specs as the standard MARQ 2 series, including a 46mm case size and a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. These smartwatches boast six days of battery life. The MARQ Athlete comes with Garmin's HRM-Pro Plus chest strap heart rate monitor for precise biometrics, while the MARQ Golfer includes three Approach CT10 club tracking sensors. MARQ Commander is equipped with two straps, made from heathered black woven nylon, and black silicone rubber, respectively.

Pricing and availability details of the latest smartwatches

Garmin's MARQ Carbon Collection begins at $2,950 (nearly Rs. 2.43 lakh) for the Athlete edition. Meanwhile, the Golfer and Commander versions cost $3,100 (around Rs. 2.58 lakh) and $3,200 (Rs. 2.67 lakh), respectively. All three smartwatches can be purchased directly from Garmin's official website.