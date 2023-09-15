Who is Kiwi Camara, 39-year-old CEO who quit $110mn job

Written by Rishabh Raj September 15, 2023 | 07:41 pm 2 min read

The 39-year-old is one of only nine CEOs who earned a larger salary than Apple's Tim Cook last year (Photo credit: LinkedIn/Kiwi Camara)

Kiwi Camara, co-founder and CEO of a lesser-known firm called CS Disco, is back in the news. Last year, he made headlines for earning more than Apple CEO Tim Cook, bagging a hefty package of $110 million. Camara has unexpectedly resigned from his positions as CEO and member of the board, effecting a 27% drop in the company's shares since Monday. Here, we present Camara's background, who has now listed himself as being with "Camara Ventures."

The CEO who outearned Apple's Tim Cook last year

The 39-year-old Camara's resignation comes shortly after he received a substantial CEO compensation package of $110 million in 2022. This earnings boost pushed him to the eighth spot on The Wall Street Journal's list of highest-paid CEOs for the year, placing him just above Apple's CEO, Tim Cook. The top earner on the list was Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone, who raked in a staggering $253 million.

Early life and educational background

Hailing from Manila, Philippines, Camara was raised by parents who were doctors. At the young age of 11, Camara authored a medical paper on alternative treatments for rheumatoid arthritis. Skipping high school, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science summa cum laude from Hawaii Pacific University by the age of 16, earning recognition for his exceptional academic performance.

A Harvard Law School prodigy

Camara's academic journey remained extraordinary as he joined Harvard Law School, where he received a prestigious John M. Olin fellowship in law and economics. His unwavering determination and intellect made him the youngest Harvard Law School graduate, earning his Juris Doctor degree at the age of just 19. After graduating from Harvard, he became a visiting scholar at the Northwestern University School of Law and spent a brief period as a Ph.D. student in economics at Stanford University.

From legal research to entrepreneurship

Before attending Harvard, Camara's career involved legal research and working as an information systems specialist. In 2007, he moved to Houston. There, he co-founded the law firm Camara & Sibley alongside his business partner, Joe Sibley, in 2009. However, it was his entrepreneurial spirit that set him on a distinct path. In 2013, Camara established CS Disco which sells AI-driven software to legal firms. It is unclear why Camara quit his job at CS Disco.

