Realme will launch its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the Realme GT5 Pro, on December 7. The phone will initially launch in China, with pre-orders expected to open soon. The GT5 Pro will be Realme's first smartphone to boast a periscope lens and pack Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It will also offer one of the largest heat dissipation systems in smartphones, covering around 10,000 sq. mm.

Realme GT5 Pro will feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 periscope telephoto sensor, complete with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 2.7x optical zoom, and an impressive 120x digital zoom support. In addition, the smartphone will include a 50MP Sony LYT808 primary lens and an 8MP OV08D10 ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone will offer RAW mode shooting capabilities as well. Both the primary and periscope lenses will be able to capture DOL-HDR images.

The device is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and 3,000-nits of peak brightness. A 5,400mAh battery could power the device with support for 100W wired fast charging. The handset may be available in three RAM options: 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB. It will come with Android 14 pre-installed and offer up to 1TB of internal storage.