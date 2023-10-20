OPPO Find X7's Geekbench listing reveals key specifications

By Sanjana Shankar 04:59 pm Oct 20, 202304:59 pm

OPPO's Find X7 is expected to debut next year

A Geekbench listing for an OPPO phone, carrying model number PHZ110, has sparked rumors that it could be a prototype for the upcoming flagship Find X7 or X7 Pro. The device is equipped with an unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and operates on Android 14. This listing offers a glimpse into the Dimensity 9300's structure and performance metrics, suggesting a potent chipset that may compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Dimensity 9300 architecture and performance scores

The Geekbench entry reveals that the Dimensity 9300 has a 1+3+4 layout. The purported OPPO Find X7 prototype achieved a single-core test score of 2,139 and a multi-core test score of 7,110. The scores are noteworthy and significantly surpass those of the speculated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, in another Geekbench listing. For reference, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset achieved 2,234 and 6,807 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will offer significantly enhanced performance

Talking about the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it will have a distinct architecture, adopting a 1+5+2 setup. Digital Chat Station reports that the standard version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will experience a boost in CPU frequency, and its GPU performance could increase by up to 40% over the current version. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will be unveiled by Qualcomm on October 24.

OPPO's X7 series will be announced next year

On the other hand, OPPO's upcoming flagship X7 series is expected to be unveiled next year. It's important to remember that these benchmarks are preliminary, and the final performance of both chipsets may differ. Nevertheless, the findings indicate that both the Dimensity 9300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 are poised to deliver substantial performance enhancements over their predecessors.