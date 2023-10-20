OnePlus launches 3D wallpaper app for its Open foldable smartphone

By Sanjana Shankar

OnePlus announced the app on its Community forums

OnePlus unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, amid much excitement, yesterday. To augment the user experience on the new foldable, the company has now released a unique 3D live wallpaper app called PhyRay. This application is designed to offer OnePlus Open users a vivid experience, capitalizing on the device's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which enables real-time hardware-accelerated 'Ray Tracing technology.'

What does the PhyRay app offer

The live wallpaper PhyRay app features Physical Engine wallpapers and Ray Tracing wallpapers. Essentially, the app "traces the path of light and then simulates how it interacts with virtual objects" in the real world. As a result, it can produce genuine-looking shadows, reflections, and illuminations on the device's display, giving a more authentic experience compared to traditional static or simple video-based wallpaper.

The app allows real-time interaction with live wallpapers

"Users can slide, swipe, rotate, or click on the phone's screen to show different animation effects," notes OnePlus. "This naturally allows achieving real-time interaction with live wallpapers. The wallpaper will work perfectly when you both fold and unfold/open the OnePlus phone." OnePlus announced the app on its Community forums, from where users can directly download it.

How to download and install the PhyRay app

To get the PhyRay app for your OnePlus Open, head to the OnePlus Community forums and click on the APK link. After downloading, locate the APK file in the My Files app and install it, by following the on-screen prompts. You can now preview different wallpapers and click on the screen to play with the wallpaper to see the real-time Physical simulation and ray-tracing effects. Next, click "Apply" to set your selected wallpaper as both Home and Lock screens.