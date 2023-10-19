OnePlus Open foldable phone, with Hasselblad cameras, breaks cover

OnePlus Open foldable phone, with Hasselblad cameras, breaks cover

Oct 19, 2023

The device bears a resemblance to OPPO's Find N3

OnePlus has unveiled its debut foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, at a worldwide event held in Mumbai, India. The device bears a resemblance to OPPO's Find N3, which was also introduced earlier today for the Chinese market. The OnePlus Open showcases a sleek, wallet-sized design with a boxy shape and an alert slider on the left side. Its hinge is crafted from aerospace-grade materials and touts a 1,000,000-fold rating for durability.

The phone features dual LTPO displays and ceramic guard protection

The OnePlus Open features a 6.3-inch external screen and a 7.82-inch internal display. They are both equipped with LTPO AMOLED panels boasting 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,800-nits peak brightness. The external screen is safeguarded by Ceramic Guard, providing 20% more impact resistance than Gorilla Glass Victus. The internal display is shielded with ultra-thin glass, and the device's crease is hardly visible when folded.

It has Hasselblad-branded triple rear cameras

The OnePlus Open's photography prowess includes Hasselblad-branded triple rear cameras. They include a 1/1.43-inch 48MP main Sony LYTIA-T808 pixel stacked sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a third 64MP periscope telephoto unit with 6x optical zoom. Both the external and internal screens have punch-hole cutouts that house a 20MP and 32MP camera sensor respectively, for selfies and video calls.

What about its pricing and availability?

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus Open offers 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 and is supported by a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast-charging capability. The foldable phone comes in Voyager Black and Emerald Green colors and carries a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 in India. The first sale kicks off on October 27, featuring various discounts and trade-in bonuses.