OPPO Find N3 Flip, Pad 2 now available globally

By Sanjana Shankar 06:18 pm Oct 19, 202306:18 pm

The devices will soon be available in other markets

OPPO has introduced its latest products, the Find N3 Flip and Pad 2, at an event that took place in Singapore today. The Find N3 Flip, a foldable smartphone, is set to be available for pre-order in Singapore on October 20, with a 12GB/256GB model priced at SGD 1,499 (roughly Rs. 90,850). On the other hand, the OPPO Pad 2's specs were revealed at the event, but no details about its pricing or release dates were provided.

Find N3 Flip: Features and specifications

The OPPO Find N3 Flip boasts Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a third-generation Flexion Hinge for enhanced durability. The clamshell-style foldable features a 7.8-inch LTPO OLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer display. It also includes a triple camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera, all featuring Hasselblad color calibration. The phone has a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

OPPO Pad 2: Specifications and availability

According to the company's official website, OPPO Pad 2 gets an 11.61-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2000x2800 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a 13MP rear snapper and an 8MP front camera. It draws power from a 9,510mAh and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Product pages for the device have popped up online in Australia and other countries, suggesting that it will be available in multiple markets soon.

Software support for Find N3 and Find N3 Flip

OPPO also launched its book-style foldable, the Find N3, today. The company has pledged to offer four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates for both the Find N3 and Find N3 Flip. Find N3 also gets a TUV Rheinland certification for one million folds. This level of software support is on par with Samsung's foldable phones, guaranteeing that users will receive prompt updates and security patches throughout the devices' lifetimes.