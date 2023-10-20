Vivo X90 Pro becomes cheaper by Rs. 10,000: Check price

By Sanjana Shankar 02:27 pm Oct 20, 2023

Buyers can also benefit from Rs. 10,000 cashback

Vivo has reduced the price of its X90 Pro smartphone in India by Rs. 10,000, making it a more budget-friendly option for consumers, especially during the festive season. The device, initially launched in April, boasts a 120Hz AMOLED display and Dimensity 9200 SoC. It features a triple camera module, headlined by a 50MP main camera. The premium handset also offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

New price and offers on Vivo X90 Pro

The Vivo X90 Pro is now priced at Rs. 74,999 in India, as against its original price of Rs. 84,999. It is up for grabs via Flipkart, the Vivo India website, and partner retail stores. Along with the discounted price, buyers can benefit from Rs. 10,000 cashback. There's also a 24-month no-cost EMI option offered through select banks. Further, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 8,000 on Cashify and a 40% discount on Vivo V-Shield Protection Plans.

Key specifications of the Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (1260x2800 pixel) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It offers ZEISS-branded triple rear camera module and Vivo's V2 image processing chip. The 50MP portrait camera is equipped with an IMX758 sensor and OIS for top-notch image quality. Its rear camera configuration also includes a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, it offers a 32MP snapper.

Vivo X90 Pro is powered by a 4,879mAh battery

Vivo X90 Pro runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and packs 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Powered by the robust MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, it is supported by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The device is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.