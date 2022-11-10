Technology

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop launched at Rs. 3,29,990

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 10, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop runs on Intel Core i7-1250U (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has launched its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop in India at Rs. 3,29,990. It is touted as the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. As for the highlights, it has a 2.5K display, a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 75Wh battery. It is up for grabs via the official online store and leading retail outlets.

Why does this story matter?

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop was developed in collaboration with Intel and BOE Technology. The device is equipped with high-end features in terms of processor and display. It boosts productivity by enabling easy multi-tasking and enhances the overall user experience. It is convenient to use and easily portable, and competes with Lenovo'sThinkPad X1 Fold laptop.

It has a foldable screen

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has an inward-folding design with slim bezels and a top-centered web camera. When folded, it becomes a 12.5-inch laptop. The device features a 17.3-inch QHD+ (1920x2560 pixels) 2.5K OLED screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, 87% screen-to-body ratio, 500-nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It has a MIL-STD 810H rating and weighs roughly 1.99 kg (with the keyboard).

The laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also comes with an on-screen keyboard.

The device is powered by an Intel Core i7-1250U processor

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is fueled by an Intel Core i7-1250U processor along with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop boots Windows 11 Home/Pro versions and packs a 75Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. It also gets a 5MP front camera, equipped with IR function.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: Pricing and availability

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has been launched at Rs. 3,29,990. It is available for purchase via the ASUS e-store, and other online retail channels such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital.