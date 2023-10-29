Samsung S24 Ultra concept video reveals flagship in full glory

By Akash Pandey 09:18 pm Oct 29, 2023

The Galaxy S24 Ultra to be offered in at least 4 color options

Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Ultra has tech enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, as it promises to merge the best of cutting-edge hardware with the much-loved essence of the Note series. This upcoming flagship phone is creating quite a stir. To fuel the excitement, well-known tech visualizer Concept Creator has released a captivating Galaxy S24 Ultra concept video, offering a sneak peek into the possible design of this groundbreaking device.

Device might use titanium frame

The buzz around the Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't limited to its awe-inspiring features. The device is also expected to undergo significant exterior design enhancements, boosting its visual appeal and sturdiness. Speculated design elements include a flat screen, a middle frame that combines right-angle edges with curved ones, and the potential use of titanium for this middle frame. These expected improvements demonstrate Samsung's dedication to pushing the boundaries of smartphone design.

Recent leak revealed camera specifications

As per a recent leak, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will boast a quad camera arrangement and a laser-assisted autofocus mechanism. Per tipster Revegnus, it would include a 200MP HP2SX main, a 12MP IMX564 ultra-wide, a 10MP (3x optical zoom) IMX754+ telephoto, and a 50MP (5x optical zoom) IMX854 telephoto lens. The device is expected to deliver an improved photography experience compared to its predecessors.

Strong contender in flagship segment

As the device's highly awaited release draws near and the enticing concept video fuels curiosity, Samsung aficionados are eagerly counting down to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's debut. Set to redefine smartphone design and performance, this device is poised to make a splash in the tech industry.