Samsung Galaxy S24 enters production, launch expected in January: Report

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S24 enters production, launch expected in January: Report

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Oct 30, 202312:05 am

The Galaxy S24 series will run Android 14-based One UI. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Rumors are swirling that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup, which includes the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, has entered production and is slated for a potential January 2024 release. Well-known Chinese tipster Ice Universe has claimed the flagship smartphones are now in the mass production phase. Although the exact launch date is still up in the air, most leaks seem to agree on a mid- to late-January debut, with some even suggesting an earlier release.

2/4

Early launch trend is not uncommon

Tech publication Sammobile noted that early launches for Samsung's flagship models are not uncommon. Previous series like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 were released in February 2022 and 2023, respectively, while the Galaxy S21 event took place in January. Samsung has also been changing its approach to Unpacked events, opting for different global locations each year, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 events in South Korea, a departure from previous US-centric launches.

3/4

Each model said to include titanium casing

Recent reports indicated that the standard Galaxy S24 has received certification from China's 3C certification authority. The device is likely to pack a 6.17-inch AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a battery capacity of around 3,900mAh to 4,000mAh. Additionally, leaks suggest that the Galaxy S24 series could sport a titanium body, similar to the design of the iPhone 15 Pro. Purported high-resolution renders of the models have already emerged online, providing a sneak peek at their anticipated designs.

4/4

Galaxy S24, S24+ might house Exynos 2400 globally

Aside from Qualcomm's flagship SoC for select regions, both the standard S24 and S24+ might feature the Exynos 2400 chipset in some markets. The Korean Galaxy S24+ model's appearance on Geekbench with an Exynos 2400 and 12GB RAM hinted at the same. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all regions. Interestingly, Samsung is said to be incorporating cutting-edge features like Zoom Anyplace and E2E AI Remosaic into the top-tier flagship.