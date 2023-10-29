How Xiaomi created full iso-depth micro-curved screen for flagship

1/3

Technology 2 min read

How Xiaomi created full iso-depth micro-curved screen for flagship

By Akash Pandey 11:07 pm Oct 29, 202311:07 pm

The Xiaomi 14 Pro supports 3,000 nits of peak brigtness

Xiaomi has achieved a notable advancement in display technology with its Xiaomi 14 Pro. The company incorporated a cutting-edge full iso-depth micro-curved screen, deviating from the traditional curved screen design found in its Pro series. This pioneering development seeks to overcome the drawbacks of conventional double-curved and quad-curved screens, which often cause stress complications in screen corners, resulting in micro-folds and potential screen damage.

2/3

Xiaomi spent 18 times more to transform screen technology

First, Xiaomi's engineers broke down the traditional curved screen layer by layer into one million smaller segments. This thorough examination of stress concentration in every piece led to a tactical modification in physical properties and the thickness of the film layer. It enhanced the film's elasticity to 1.5 times the original and strengthened resistance to extrusion four times. This endeavor spanned over two years and involved 51,000 screen pieces for verification alone—an investment 18 times more compared to double-curved screens.

3/3

Xiaomi 14 Pro sets new standards in display technology

The full iso-depth micro-curved screen of the Xiaomi 14 Pro establishes a new benchmark in display technology, providing users with an experience that seamlessly combines the visual superiority of a flat screen with the tactile appeal of a curved screen. This inventive breakthrough ushers in a new era for smartphone displays, placing Xiaomi at the cutting edge of technological progress. As the smartphone innovation landscape continues to evolve, Xiaomi is pushing the limits, reimagining user experiences, and setting industry-wide standards.