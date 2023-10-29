HyperOS test builds spotted for POCO F5 series smartphones

Global rollout of HyperOS to begin in Q1 2024

Xiaomi's latest in-house operating system, HyperOS, is reportedly set to debut on the POCO F5 and F5 Pro smartphones. To recall, the devices were introduced in May 2023, and both arrived with the Android 13-based MIUI 14 for POCO. According to the credible source Xiaomiui, HyperOS test builds were discovered for these two devices, indicating that the lightweight, performance-driven OS aims to provide a user-friendly experience and smooth cross-device integration among various gadgets.

Firmware versions and update roadmap

The POCO F5 will receive the HyperOS update with firmware version OS1.0.0.1.UMRMIXM, while the POCO F5 Pro will get updates featuring firmware versions OS1.0.0.3.UMNMIXM and OS1.0.0.3.UMNEUXM for global and European models, respectively. Xiaomi has officially unveiled a timeline for the initial batch of devices to be updated with HyperOS, starting with China-specific Xiaomi and Redmi devices, followed by international devices in the first quarter of 2024.

HyperOS and its implementation

HyperOS, developed by Xiaomi, represents a novel operating system that prioritizes enhanced lightweight performance compared to MIUI. Furthermore, it is set to offer increased customization options and a user-friendly interface, in addition to enabling effortless cross-device collaboration across multiple devices. At this time, there is no exact release date for the HyperOS update on the POCO F5 and F5 Pro smartphones, but more details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.