Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro limited edition phone

By Sanjana Shankar 09:55 am Oct 30, 202309:55 am

The handset was first teased by the company last week (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has unveiled a limited edition of its Flip5 model, dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro, which pays homage to the classic flip phone from 2003, SGH-E700. The SGH-E700 was the first Samsung phone to boast an integrated antenna. The latest Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro borrows several iconic features from the SGH-E700, including the indigo blue and silver color scheme. The handset was first teased by the company last week.

Exclusive package and unique features

The Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro is packaged with three Flipsuit cards showcasing logos from various stages of Samsung's history, a Flipsuit case, and a collector card etched with a unique serial number, enhancing the product's collectible appeal for buyers. Samsung states that the phone offers "a UX design reinterpretation of 2000s pixel graphics and an exclusive animation on the Flex Window that portrays a cityscape with a touch of nostalgia."

Pricing and availability details

Priced at 1,599,400 won (roughly Rs. 98,500) for the 512GB version, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro will be available for purchase starting November 1 in Korea, the UK, Germany, Australia, Spain, and from November 2 in France. The phone will be sold in limited quantities via Samsung's official website. However, there is no word yet on its release in India.