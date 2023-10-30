How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 30

1/3

Technology 1 min read

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 30

By Sanjana Shankar 09:29 am Oct 30, 202309:29 am

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive

Garena Free Fire MAX, an enhanced version of the popular Garena Free Fire, provides daily redeem codes for gamers to obtain in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins, protective gear, and more. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes, composed of uppercase letters and numerals, are refreshed daily by the game's creators. Players can redeem these codes on a specialized microsite to win enticing prizes like loot crates, vouchers, and more.

2/3

Check out the redeemable codes for today

It's crucial to remember that the redeem codes have a limited availability, up to 12 hours, after which they expire. Here's the list of redeemable codes for today. FF11NJN5YS3E, FF10GCGXDN, FF11DAKX4WHV, FF1164XNJZ2V, FF11HHGCGK3B.

3/3

How to redeem codes on the official rewards redemption site

To claim the codes, gamers should navigate to the official rewards redemption site and sign in using their registered Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID. After entering the codes in the text box, click "Confirm" to proceed. The rewards will be sent to the in-game mail section if the redemption is successful. Gold or diamonds will automatically get credited to the player's account.