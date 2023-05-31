Technology

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop discounted on Flipkart: Check offers

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop discounted on Flipkart: Check offers

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 31, 2023, 05:23 pm 2 min read

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home

ASUS's TUF Gaming F17 is the perfect go-to gaming laptop. Packed with an 11th-generation Intel processor, a long-lasting battery, great graphics, a high refresh rate display, and a military-grade design, the device can handle power-intensive workflows and provide a smooth and lag-free gaming experience. The laptop is now available at an attractive price on Flipkart. Check out the deal.

Why does this story matter?

ASUS TUF series laptops are well known for providing a high level of performance, thanks to their powerful CPU/GPU configurations.

The TUF lineup is primarily aimed at gamers and is more reasonably priced when compared to the ROG series.

The latest deal on the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 is quite lucrative and makes the device worth considering.

The laptop is available at Rs. 64,990 on Flipkart

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 is originally priced at Rs. 77,990. Currently, the device is retailing at Rs. 64,990 on Flipkart, which means a discount of Rs. 13,000. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs. 17,900 in exchange for an old laptop. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,222 per month and there are several bank offers as well.

The device has a 144Hz display

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 features a military-grade design with narrow bezels, an RGB backlit keyboard, a trackpad, and an HD (720p) webcam. The device sports a 17.3-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and 250 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a DTS:X Ultra audio system. Dimensions-wise, it measures 399x269x23.3mm and weighs 2.6kg.

The laptop supports Bluetooth 5.2

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 has an RJ45 slot, one Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 sockets, and an HDMI 2.1 TMDS slot. On the connectivity front, it offers Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

It runs on Windows 11 Home edition

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It also gets 12MB of cache memory. It runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 48Wh battery, with a 150W charging adapter. The laptop comes with an advanced cooling system for heat dissipation.