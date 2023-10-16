Vivo Y200 set to launch in India on October 23

The device is expected to be priced under Rs. 24,000. Representative image

Vivo has officially revealed the launch date for its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo Y200, in India. Set to debut on October 23, this mid-range device will be the successor to the Vivo Y100 launched earlier this year. As for the highlights, the new smartphone will be equipped with dual rear cameras, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and 5G connectivity. It is expected to be priced under Rs. 24,000.

Rumored specifications and features

The Vivo Y200 is likely to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The dual rear camera setup could include a 64MP (OIS) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is anticipated to be a 16MP sensor. Vivo is said to have laid a strong focus on Y200's design. With a maximum thickness of just 7.69mm, it's set to be one of the slimmest smartphones in its segment.

Connectivity and security features

Besides its confirmed 5G capabilities, the Vivo Y200 could support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and other standard wireless options. The smartphone is also said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. Under the hood, it will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, along with up to 8GB of RAM and support for an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. A 4,800mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support is also expected.

Leaked color options and Aura Light feature

Recent leaks suggest that the Vivo Y200 will be available in Desert Gold and Jungle Green color options. An official render also suggests the upcoming model will come with an Aura Light feature near the rear camera unit, similar to the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro models. This unique touch adds a bit of flair to the device's overall look.

