By Sanjana Shankar 11:06 am Dec 15, 202311:06 am

Vivo has introduced its flagship X100 series, which includes the X100 and the X100 Pro, globally. The X100 lineup debuted in China in November. Both smartphones come with the Dimensity 9300 chipset and an LTPO AMOLED display featuring a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The X100 will be available in Southeast Asian markets, including India, while the Pro model will also be available in European markets. They will be available in Startrail Blue and Asteroid Black.

Display and performance features

The X100 series offers a 6.78-inch screen with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and 2,160Hz PWM dimming for eye protection. They also include built-in fingerprint readers and 32MP front-facing cameras within a punch-hole cutout. Both devices run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. They are also IP68-rated for dust and water protection. The Vivo X100 Pro sports a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the Vivo X100 has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging.

The Pro model's camera specs set it apart

Vivo X100 Pro features a 50MP, 1.0-inch IMX989 main camera and a periscope zoom camera with a 100mm f/2.57 lens in front of a 50MP 1/2.0-inch sensor. It also has a 50MP ultrawide camera and the latest V3 imaging chip. Meanwhile, the Vivo X100 gets a 50MP 1/1.49-inch sensor, a 64MP 1/2.0-inch zoom camera, and the same ultrawide lens as the Pro version but with the older V2 imaging chip.

Pricing

Similar to Google Pixel 8, the X100 Pro has a couple of AI features, which include summarizing articles and creating images from text prompts. It can record 4K cinematic portrait videos, rivaling Apple's Cinematic Mode and Samsung's Portrait video mode. The Vivo X100 comes in two configurations: 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB, while the Pro is available in a single 16GB/512GB unit. X100 will be priced at around $768 (approximately Rs. 64,000) while the Pro will cost about $1,024 (roughly Rs. 85,400).