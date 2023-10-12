OPPO Find N3 Flip debuts in India at Rs. 95,000

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:48 pm Oct 12, 2023

It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support

OPPO has launched the Find N3 Flip in India, the follow-up to its first foldable phone, the Find N2 Flip. The device sports a fresh design, a 50MP triple camera array, and an alert slider inspired by OnePlus devices. The Find N3 Flip offers enhanced build quality and a new hinge mechanism which allows it to endure extreme temperatures from -20°C to 50°C.

Upgraded display and performance specifications

The Find N3 Flip comes with a 6.80-inch (2520x1080 pixels) inner AMOLED display with 403ppi pixel density, 1600-nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The outer AMOLED screen measures 3.26 inches, providing a resolution of 720x382 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 900-nits. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Impressive camera setup and software support

The rear camera setup on the Find N3 Flip includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with OIS, a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens with AF support, and a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there's a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor. The device runs on ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13, and OPPO guarantees four years of OS updates and five years of security patches.

Pricing and availability details

Available in Sleek Black and Cream Gold color options, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is priced at Rs. 94,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The smartphone will be up for grabs in India starting October 22.