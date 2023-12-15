WhatsApp makes it easier to share statuses on Android

1/3

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp makes it easier to share statuses on Android

By Sanjana Shankar 09:37 am Dec 15, 202309:37 am

The new status updates header is currently accessible only to beta users

WhatsApp has introduced a fresh layout for the status updates header, which is currently accessible to beta users. The redesigned status header now features two new buttons: a camera icon and a pencil icon. These buttons act as handy shortcuts for users to swiftly share images, videos, GIFs, and text as statuses. Some users may encounter an alternate setup where these shortcuts are incorporated into the three-dots menu instead.

2/3

Previous layout was too cluttered

The revamped status header aims to provide a more intuitive way to share various content while maintaining a cleaner and organized look. Before this update, WhatsApp had two floating action buttons for content sharing in the status updates section. However, with the addition of Channels in the Updates section, these floating buttons became less consistent. The new changes are part of the Android beta update version 2.23.26.13 and will be released to more beta users in the coming days.

3/3

New features in the fray

WhatsApp is also said to be working on a new way to reply to statuses on Android and iOS. The feature will be similar to the horizontal reply tab that shows up while viewing Instagram Stories, making it easier for users to interact with status updates. Also, now you can pin messages within group and personal chats on WhatsApp.