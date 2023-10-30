WhatsApp now allows 31-member group calls on iOS

By Sanjana Shankar 11:53 am Oct 30, 202311:53 am

The feature will be rolled out to more users over the coming weeks

WhatsApp now lets iOS users start group calls with up to 31 participants, a notable increase from the previous limit of 15. The enhanced group calling feature is part of the latest update for iOS users, carrying version 23.22.72. While the official App Store changelog does not mention this feature, it is widely rolling out on the iOS version, per WABetaInfo.

Improved calling experience

The upgraded group calling feature streamlines and enriches the user experience by allowing them to connect with a larger group of participants with just a few taps. In the past, group calls could accommodate up to 32 participants, but users were initially restricted to choosing only 15 contacts when starting such calls. With the latest update, users can now begin group calls by utilizing the full participant capacity from the get-go.

Availability and compatibility

The enhanced calling feature can be found in the most recent WhatsApp update for iOS, version 23.22.72. To check if the feature is accessible to you, try initiating a group call and you should see the limit mentioned as 31. If you haven't received this feature yet, be aware that some accounts may get it in the upcoming days. Separately, WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature that allows Channel owners to add new admins.