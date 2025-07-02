'We'll have to arrest Zohran Mamdani,' warns Trump; former responds    

The Trump administration has raised the possibility of revoking the United States citizenship of Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic mayoral candidate for New York City . The move comes as part of a wider crackdown on foreign-born citizens suspected of having illegally procured naturalization. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hinted at an investigation into Mamdani's status after Republican Representative Andy Ogles called for his citizenship to be revoked, alleging he may have hidden support for "terrorism" during naturalization.

Trump We're going to look at everything: Trump Separately, when reporters asked Trump on Tuesday about Mamdani's pledge to "stop masked" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents "from deporting our neighbors," the president responded, "Well, then, we'll have to arrest him." Mamdani and his family legally immigrated to the US from Uganda when he was a young boy. "We're going to be watching that very carefully, and a lot of people are saying he's here illegally...We're going to look at everything," Trump said.

Public response 'Attack on democracy' In response to these allegations and the possibility of his citizenship being revoked, Mamdani said, "The president...just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported." "His statements don't just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation."

Citizenship debate Allegations based on a rap song Mamdani, who was born in Uganda to ethnic Indian parents and became a US citizen in 2018, has been under intense scrutiny for his pro-Palestinian activism. Ogles has already written to the Attorney General, asking for an investigation into Mamdani's citizenship status. He cited a rap song where Mamdani referred to members of a Hamas-supporting foundation as "my guys" as evidence of alleged misrepresentation or concealment of material support for terrorism during his naturalization process.

Election aftermath 'Pure communist' The controversy over his immigration status heated up following his victory in last week's New York mayoral primary, where he defeated former mayor Andrew Cuomo. Calling him "a pure communist," Trump had threatened to cut off funds to New York if Mamdani becomes mayor and "doesn't behave himself." "We don't need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I'm going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation," he said.