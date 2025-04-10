What's the story

A New York jury has awarded $1.68 billion in damages to 40 women who accused writer and director James Toback of sexual abuse over a period of 35 years.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan in 2022, was enabled by a New York state law opening a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims, irrespective of when they happened.

This is one of the largest jury awards since the #MeToo movement began and New York state history.