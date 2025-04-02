Everything to know about 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
What's the story
The Hunger Games franchise is expanding with a new prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, based on Suzanne Collins's book of the same name.
Lionsgate, the studio behind the series, announced the film simultaneously with Collins's book announcement.
Producer Nina Jacobson shared this early announcement helped them start developing the film ahead of schedule.
Here's all to know for fans of the franchise.
Production progress
'Sunrise on the Reaping' is a return to form
Director Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every Hunger Games film since the second entry, Catching Fire, is returning for the fifth trip to the arena.
At the ongoing CinemaCon, Lawrence stated that Sunrise on the Reaping "is really a return to form for the kinds of films that we love from this book series."
Billy Ray, who co-wrote the original Hunger Games film, is writing the screenplay.
Release and plot
'Sunrise on the Reaping' release date and plot details
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters on November 20, 2026.
The story centers on Haymitch Abernathy (adult version played by Woody Harrelson) as a 16-year-old forced to compete in The Hunger Games as a District 12 tribute in the 50th annual Hunger Games.
The event forces each of Panem's districts to send two kids into a death battle, shown on TV nationwide to remind citizens of the government's power.
Casting and filming
Casting and filming details for 'Sunrise on the Reaping'
No cast members have been announced yet for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
Notably, Jacobson described casting Haymitch as an "interesting challenge."
She explained, "What we're looking for in that role is, you don't want somebody who's impersonating Woody, but you want somebody who very credibly feels like they could be a young version of this character."
Filming is expected to begin in the summer of 2025.
Familiar faces
Familiar faces and new additions in 'Sunrise on the Reaping'
The film will see some familiar faces from the original Hunger Games films and maybe even a few cameos. Harrelson is more or less confirmed to appear.
To recall, Haymitch becomes the mentor to Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) in the original books and films.
It will be second prequel in the franchise, after 2023's A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
The franchise has grossed over $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office, with 2013's Catching Fire being the highest-grossing ($865 million).