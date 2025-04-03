'Wicked: For Good' trailer promises magical end to Elphaba's tale
What's the story
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the stars of the much-awaited film Wicked: For Good, lit up CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
The duo, along with the director Jon M. Chu, released the first look at the movie, the second act of the Broadway sensation.
The trailer was received with cheers from theater owners, following the success of the first film in the franchise.
Plot details
'Wicked: For Good' continues the iconic musical's story
Wicked: For Good follows Grande's Glinda and Erivo's Elphaba's story before, during, and after what happens in The Wizard of Oz.
The film continues after Elphaba has mastered her powers and is branded an enemy by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).
The trailer even teased Dorothy's arrival in Oz, a pivotal moment in the original tale.
Trailer highlights
Glinda's wedding to Fiyero gets a glimpse, too
Although the trailer for Wicked: For Good has not been released to the public, it highlighted major plot points and character arcs.
It showed Elphaba poring over the Grimmerie, Glinda fixing her crown, and a montage of Glinda's wedding to Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey).
It also featured iconic moments such as Elphaba's "This is about the Wizard and I" declaration.
Sisterhood
Trailer highlighted the bond between Glinda and Elphaba
The trailer for Wicked: For Good also emphasized the bond between Glinda and Elphaba.
Even as external forces pull them apart, their sisterhood stays unbreakable.
Elphaba confesses to Glinda, "You're the only friend I've ever had," to which Glinda responds, "And I've had so many friends. But you're the only one that mattered."
But will this friendship get hampered as characters change "for good"?
Release date
'Wicked: For Good' set to hit theaters in November
Wicked: For Good is slated for release on November 22. The movie serves as a sequel to the successful first part, which raked in $744 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in history.
The first movie was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Actress for Erivo, and Supporting Actress for Grande.