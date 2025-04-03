Kangana Ranaut's court case delayed after lawyer fails to appear
What's the story
Bollywood actor and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut is caught in a sedition and defamation case.
Advocate Ramashankar Sharma of Agra registered the case on September 11, 2024, alleging that Ranaut insulted farmers and Mahatma Gandhi's principles.
Despite being served court notices, Ranaut and her lawyer failed to appear on Wednesday.
The next hearing of the case is scheduled for April 16, 2025.
Allegations
Accusations against Ranaut are detailed in the complaint
A major bone of contention in the complaint against Ranaut was the derogatory remarks she made against farmers. She was accused of calling farmers "murderers and rapists."
Further, she allegedly disrespected Gandhi's principles of non-violence and insulted freedom fighters by saying India's independence was achieved through Gandhi's "begging bowl."
Statements by Sharma, witness Rajendra Gupta Dheeraj Advocate, and Ajay Sagar Nimesh Advocate were recorded in the last hearing.
Legal proceedings
Ranaut's lawyer absent at latest hearing
At the last hearing, Ranaut's lawyer sought more time to file documents about the case, which the court allowed.
However, at the latest hearing, Ranaut's lawyer was absent, and no response was filed on her behalf.
The plaintiff's lawyer confirmed that the next hearing is scheduled for April 16, 2025.
Meanwhile, Ranaut has not responded to the allegations in public.
Court order
The courts issued notices to Ranaut for personal appearance
According to reports, after hearing the plaintiff's lawyer and witnesses, the court sent notices to Ranaut. These were dispatched to her Kullu-Manali and Delhi addresses thrice.
The notices asked Ranaut to either appear in court personally or send her lawyer as a representative to explain her stand in the matter. But she didn't.
On the work front, the Queen actor was last seen in Emergency.