What's the story

Bollywood actor and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut is caught in a sedition and defamation case.

Advocate Ramashankar Sharma of Agra registered the case on September 11, 2024, alleging that Ranaut insulted farmers and Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

Despite being served court notices, Ranaut and her lawyer failed to appear on Wednesday.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for April 16, 2025.