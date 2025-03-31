'9-1-1' goes on hiatus after Episode 15: What we know
What's the story
ABC has announced a hiatus for its popular series 9-1-1, after the release of Season 8, Episode 15, on April 17.
The network confirmed that there will be no new episode airing on April 24. However, it is still unclear if its usual timeslot will feature a rerun or special programming during this time.
The length of the hiatus also remains uncertain, with some speculating it may last only one week.
Twitter Post
Here's the new update
9-1-1 is scheduled to go on hiatus after 8x15, with no episode set to air on April 24th. #911onABCpic.twitter.com/5jpsubuko7— 9-1-1 NEWS (@911TVNEWS) March 28, 2025
Season highlights
'9-1-1' Season 8: A dramatic continuation
The eighth season of 9-1-1 has been dramatic, from Christopher Diaz's shocking exit after his father's infidelity to Eddie Diaz's move to Texas to mend things with his son.
Along with these twists, you can expect the usual gripping fire and crime incidents that are a staple of the 9-1-1 franchise and unique story arcs that drive each season forward.
The show has been on air since 2018.
Upcoming series
New series '9-1-1: Nashville' in the works
Apart from the current eighth season, the 9-1-1 franchise is expanding with a new series, 9-1-1: Nashville.
The spin-off is expected to start filming in June with plans of making it into the 2025-26 network TV schedule.
So far, only Chris O'Donnell from NCIS: Los Angeles has been confirmed as part of the cast, but more casting announcements are expected soon.
Show success
'9-1-1': A successful year for ABC
9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, is one of the most loved scripted cable TV shows.
It returned in March 2025, after a three-month winter break, with fans excited to see the end of Season 8.
Despite a shorter and delayed Season 7 owing to writers' and actors' strikes, Season 8 started in September 2024 and has been airing almost weekly since.