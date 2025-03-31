What's the story

ABC has announced a hiatus for its popular series 9-1-1, after the release of Season 8, Episode 15, on April 17.

The network confirmed that there will be no new episode airing on April 24. However, it is still unclear if its usual timeslot will feature a rerun or special programming during this time.

The length of the hiatus also remains uncertain, with some speculating it may last only one week.