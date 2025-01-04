What's the story

On Friday, a report by Zoom/Times Now stated that Rupali Ganguly, who leads the popular show Anupamaa, will soon exit the daily soap.

The report quoted a source saying that Ganguly would be leaving the show in three months.

However, speaking to LatestLY, the publicist for Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production has now dismissed the rumors as "baseless and false."