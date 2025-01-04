'Anupamaa' makers deny rumors of Rupali Ganguly's exit: Report
What's the story
On Friday, a report by Zoom/Times Now stated that Rupali Ganguly, who leads the popular show Anupamaa, will soon exit the daily soap.
The report quoted a source saying that Ganguly would be leaving the show in three months.
However, speaking to LatestLY, the publicist for Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production has now dismissed the rumors as "baseless and false."
Show continuity
'Anupamaa' has seen several cast changes
The publicist confirmed that Ganguly is not leaving Anupamaa, but didn't provide any additional details.
This clarification comes amid several cast changes and departures from the show, including original leads Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, as well as Paras Kalnawat, Alisha Parveen, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Muskan Bamne.
Some actors have reportedly had issues with Ganguly on set but have also cited storyline changes and leaps as reasons for their exit.
Actor's stance
Ganguly denied involvement in 'Anupamaa' casting decisions
Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ABP, Ganguly denied having any say in casting or major show developments on Anupamaa.
She said, "I have no authority over casting decisions or other major show developments. Such matters are entirely handled by Rajan Shahi and the channel."
"I've always prioritized professionalism and dedicated myself to this show for the last five years," she added.
Producer Shahi has also always stood by Ganguly.