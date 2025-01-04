What's the story

On Saturday, reports surfaced that actor Kiara Advani has been hospitalized, due to which she missed the press meet of her upcoming film Game Changer in Mumbai.

The news of her hospitalization was revealed by the emcee at the event.

However, her team has now set the record straight.

Sources told Filmfare, "Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized, she has been advised to rest due to exertion as she's been working non-stop."