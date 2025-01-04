Kiara advised rest due to exertion, skips 'Game Changer' event
What's the story
On Saturday, reports surfaced that actor Kiara Advani has been hospitalized, due to which she missed the press meet of her upcoming film Game Changer in Mumbai.
The news of her hospitalization was revealed by the emcee at the event.
However, her team has now set the record straight.
Sources told Filmfare, "Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized, she has been advised to rest due to exertion as she's been working non-stop."
Plot
'Game Changer' is led by Ram Charan
Advani will be seen opposite Ram Charan in Game Changer.
The film is directed by S Shankar and dives into the world of politics, telling the story of an IAS officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections.
It will be released on January 10 and features Charan in dual roles.
More about the film
'Game Changer' features massive sets
Game Changer is a massive project as reports suggest that the director spent a staggering ₹75 crore on just four songs.
The film's music has been composed by Thaman S and the supporting cast includes SJ Suryah, Raghu Babu, Sunil, and Jayaram, among others.
Sri Venkateswara Creations has backed the project.