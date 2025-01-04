On its 15th day (Friday), Mufasa: The Lion King added ₹2.35 crore to its total collection, taking the overall earnings to ₹126.90 crore.

The film's emotional narrative and stunning animation have been key factors in keeping audiences engaged.

Sacnilk reported that the movie recorded maximum occupancy in Kochi, with night shows witnessing a footfall of 17.93%.

Other cities like Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad also reported impressive occupancies of 16.33%, 15%, and 14% respectively.