'Mufasa: The Lion King' races toward ₹130cr milestone
What's the story
Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King is on a winning streak at the Indian box office.
The film, released on December 20, has raked in a staggering ₹126.90 crore despite tough competition from other releases such as Pushpa 2 and Baby John.
The movie, directed by Barry Jenkins, is now poised to soon cross the ₹130 crore mark in India.
Box office performance
'Mufasa: The Lion King' continues to captivate audiences
On its 15th day (Friday), Mufasa: The Lion King added ₹2.35 crore to its total collection, taking the overall earnings to ₹126.90 crore.
The film's emotional narrative and stunning animation have been key factors in keeping audiences engaged.
Sacnilk reported that the movie recorded maximum occupancy in Kochi, with night shows witnessing a footfall of 17.93%.
Other cities like Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad also reported impressive occupancies of 16.33%, 15%, and 14% respectively.
Star power
'Mufasa: The Lion King' boasts star-studded voice cast
Reportedly made on a budget of around $200 million, Mufasa: The Lion King boasts an ensemble voice cast.
In the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to Mufasa and his sons Aryan and AbRam voice Simba and young Mufasa respectively.
The lineup also features Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa and Shreyas Talpade as Timon.
Mahesh Babu voices Mufasa in the Telugu version, while the English version's voice cast includes Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr., among others.