Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' to begin filming in January: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:24 pm Dec 04, 202406:24 pm

What's the story Shah Rukh Khan is said to be gearing up to start shooting for the much-anticipated Sujoy Ghosh directorial, King. The movie—which will be produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan—is still in pre-production. A source told Pinkvilla that the first schedule of King will start by the end of January in Poland with SRK and his daughter Suhana Khan. The source also revealed that a potential Salman Khan-Kabir Khan reunion is on the cards.

'King' to be shot across Europe and India

The source further revealed that the team intends to shoot in unexplored parts of Warsaw before heading to other European locations. "The idea is to shoot at virgin locations of Warsaw, and then shift the base to other places of Europe," the source said. The cast, including Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, will shoot at several untouched locations in Europe from January 2025 before returning for more schedules in India.

'King' slated for summer 2026 release

Reportedly, the prep for King is moving at a brisk pace. This will be the third film under Anand's banner after Fighter and Jewel Thief. The director also has a bunch of other projects in the pipeline including Krrish 4, Rambo, an untitled female-led action film, a vigilante action thriller with Akshay Kumar, Sri Sri Ravishankar Biopic, etc. King will wrap up by September/October 2025 and release in summer 2026.

Salman's potential reunion with Kabir

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also keeping busy. He will wrap up filming for Sikandar in January 2025, targeting an Eid 2025 release. Thereafter, he will begin work on director Atlee's next ambitious feature film from the summer of 2025, scheduled for a late 2026 release. Apart from these, there are rumors of a possible reunion between Salman and Kabir Khan. The duo has worked on films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

Salman-Kabir's reunion: What we know so far

Salman and Kabir recently met to discuss collaboration opportunities—a source revealed to the portal. "Kabir Khan has an action film with him and he feels that the subject warrants the presence of a superstar like Salman Khan." "The two had a first round of meetings very recently, though there is no conclusion on the project yet. The intent is to collaborate, but if everything falls in place, the earliest the film could take off is by the end of 2025."