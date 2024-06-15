In brief Simplifying... In brief Director Kabir Khan initially dismissed the story of 'Chandu Champion' as fiction, but was later moved by the real-life tale of the soldier-athlete.

Kabir Khan's shares initial skepticism toward 'Chandu Champion'

'Rubbish, imagination': Kabir Khan's initial reaction to 'Chandu Champion' story

What's the story In a recent interview, filmmaker Kabir Khan candidly shared his initial skepticism toward the story of his latest film, Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan. He confessed, "When somebody handed me this article, I read it. First, I said, this is rubbish." The director found it hard to believe that Murlikant Petker, the real-life inspiration for the film and a largely unknown figure despite his achievements, could actually exist! Chandu Champion was released on Friday.

First reaction

Khan thought it was 'figment of imagination'

Recalling his first reaction, Khan told Times Now, "When I somebody handed me this article, I read it. First, I said, this is rubbish. I said, this is a figment of someone's imagination. There's no way a man like this exists." "You couldn't believe that one man could achieve all of this. I couldn't believe that if a man like this existed and achieved what he did, there's no way we could not know him."

Petkar's initial reaction

Petkar had initial reservations but then came aorund

Also revealing the soldier-athlete's initial reservation, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director said, "He was a little wary, but fortunately, it seemed to work out and he really enjoyed it." "And at that moment, I told him, I promise you, this is my next film. What he meant is, he obviously had a bit of a taste of Bollywood and he realized people just buy rights by giving you ten rupees and then sitting on it."

Veteran's response

Petker's emotional reaction to film

Khan had the opportunity to show Chandu Champion to Petker. He revealed, "I showed it to him four days ago." The octogenarian veteran was deeply moved by the film about his life. "He was a puddle of tears. He obviously just loved it. He came and told me the next morning when I met him, he said, 'I got Padma Shri, but now everyone is saying that after watching your film, I will get Bharat Ratna.'

Film success

Khan's joy over 'Munjya's success and connection to Sharvari

Khan also expressed his delight over the success of Munjya, a film featuring Sharvari, an actor he introduced in 2019. He stated, "I'm very happy with the success of Munjya honestly because Sharvari is in it." "I think she's one of the most talented, hardworking, pretty girls in this industry. Dances like a dream. Acts really well. So, I think she needs to get a firm footing."