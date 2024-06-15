In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding rumors have been confirmed by close friends and family, including Honey Singh and Poonam Dhillon.

The couple, who have been dating for seven years, sent out a digital invitation featuring a romantic photo of them in a snowy setting.

Despite keeping their relationship private, they've hinted at their love story through various social media posts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Honey Singh's Instagram Story confirms Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding rumors

By Tanvi Gupta 11:41 am Jun 15, 202411:41 am

What's the story Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has seemingly confirmed the wedding rumors of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. In an Instagram Story on Saturday, Singh stated his intention to "attend the wedding" despite being in London for a song shoot. He wrote, "Tho I gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song. But I will make sure I will attend my best friend @aslisona SONAKSHI's wedding, (sic)." The couple is expected to tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai.

Friendship goals

'Best wishes to the power couple Sona and Zaheer'

Singh and Sinha, known for their collaborations on hits like Desi Kalakaar, Kalaastar, and Party All Night, share a close friendship. In the heartfelt post, Singh expressed gratitude for Sinha's support throughout his career, emphasizing, "She has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life." He concluded with warm wishes for the newlyweds, saying, "Best wishes to the power couple Sona and Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them."

Guests

Earlier, Poonam Dhillon, Sinha's 'Mamaji' confirmed getting invitations

On the other hand, Pahlaj Nihalani—reportedly a close friend of Sinha's father, Shatrughan Sinha—confirmed the news of her marriage. Speaking to Zoom, he said, "I am Sonakshi's mama (uncle). They are finally getting married. I send them all my good wishes." Meanwhile, recently confirming the news to Instant Bollywood, Poonam Dhillon also shared her delight at receiving a "lovely" invitation from the couple.

Wedding details

Viral wedding invite and guest list details

Adding buzz to the wedding rumors, a leaked audio invite from Sinha and Iqbal's wedding invite went viral. The digital invitation, styled like a magazine cover, features a photo of the couple in a snow-covered setting with Iqbal planting a kiss on Sinha's cheek. In the audio, the couple confirmed dating for seven long years, and finally taking the next step in their relationship soon.

Love story

Sinha and Iqbal's relationship timeline

Sinha and Iqbal, who shared the screen in the 2022 film Double XL, have kept their relationship under wraps for a long time. Despite dating rumors over the years, they have not publicly addressed their wedding news publicly. The couple has often hinted at their love story through various social media posts including birthday posts, film promotion videos, and pictures from their scuba diving experiences.