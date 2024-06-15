In brief Simplifying... In brief Kartik Aaryan's trainer, Pandey, has dismissed rumors of artificial supplements aiding the actor's transformation for his role in 'Chandu Champion'.

Pandey revealed that Aaryan's year-long fitness regimen included daily exercise, a strict diet, and learning new skills like boxing, reducing his body fat from 39% to 7% naturally.

The film, featuring Aaryan as India's first Paralympic gold medalist, marks a milestone in his career with its global release.

Trainer defends Kartik Aaryan's physique transformation for 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan's trainer debunks 'fake' transformation rumors; proposes anti-doping test

By Isha Sharma 11:02 am Jun 15, 202411:02 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's fitness trainer, Tridev Pandey, has defended the actor against allegations of photoshopping or steroid use for his physical transformation in Chandu Champion. Pandey confirmed that Aaryan's new physique was achieved through a year of rigorous training and strict dieting. To recall, when Aaryan recently shared his transformation photos, several social media users questioned the veracity of his claims, alleging he had "photoshopped" the images.

Anti-doping test

'You also start doubting the coach'

Pandey told Indian Express, "Whoever feels this transformation is not natural, I am ready to pay from my own pocket to take the NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) test. When you cast doubt on an actor, you also start doubting the coach, that, 'Oh this is a result of artificial supplement, this is because of dope and injections." "I would never recommend anyone to take artificial supplements and build a body."

Training regime

Details of his rigorous training regime

Pandey disclosed that Aaryan's transformation involved a year-long commitment to daily exercise, a strict diet, and learning new skills like boxing. He revealed that the actor reduced his body fat from 39% to seven percent without using artificial supplements. "It took us 14 months to get this. If we had taken any artificial supplement, maybe we could have achieved it in six months... But we didn't do that at all," Pandey said.

Fitness regimen

Aaryan's diet and exercise routine for 'Chandu Champion'

Aaryan cut down on sugar and processed food, gradually reduced his calorie intake, and ensured that 750 calories of his diet came from protein. His daily routine included one hour of cardio in the morning and another hour of strength training in the evening. "When we began, he couldn't do pushups, pull ups, all his basics were bad, the fundamentals weren't good, there was no mobility for squats, no range of motion," shared Pandey.

Mental preparation

Aaryan on the mental aspect of his transformation

In a separate interview, Aaryan spoke about the mental challenges he faced during his transformation for Chandu Champion. He emphasized the importance of patience and mental balance in achieving such a drastic physical change. "A lot of prep was required for the skill sets, for the body transformation, one needs to have a lot of patience, and a lot of mental balance," he said. The actor also credited director Kabir Khan for supporting him throughout this process.

Film release

'Chandu Champion': A milestone in Aaryan's career

Chandu Champion, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, is the toughest film of Aaryan's career. The film, which features Aaryan as India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, was released worldwide on Friday. It opened day-and-date in 70 countries on 1,250 screens across 1,000 locations, making it one of the biggest releases of Aaryan's career.