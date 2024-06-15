In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming film "Toxic" starring Yash and Nayanthara has begun filming in India, with a major portion of the shoot planned in London.

Yash will play a modern underworld don, akin to the popular series "Peaky Blinders", while Huma Qureshi is rumored to be the antagonist.

What's the story Following the monumental success of the KGF franchise, superstar Yash has embarked on a new project titled Toxic. One of the most talked-about films in recent times, this action-packed thriller is directed by Geetu Mohandas and reportedly stars Nayanthara and Kiara Advani. Now, according to a recent Pinkvilla report, Yash and Nayanthara have quietly kicked off filming in India, setting the stage for what promises to be an explosive cinematic experience.

London shoot

'Toxic' to be majorly filmed in London

The filming of Toxic is set to take place extensively in London. "Toxic went on floors with Yash and Nayanthara schedule in India. This brief stint at real locations of India will be followed by a marathon schedule in London," a source told the portal. "Mohandas has planned a total of 200 days of shoot for Toxic, out of which 150-day schedule will be done in and around London," it further added.

Character reveal

Yash to portray a modern underworld don in 'Toxic'

In Toxic, Yash will reportedly be seen in the role of a stylish underworld don with a modern twist. "While the character is of an underworld don, the tone is very contemporary and international. The core conflict of Toxic and the treatment is on the lines of the cult international series, Peaky Blinder," shared an insider source. The exact timelines for shooting remain confidential as secrecy around this project continues.

Antagonist

Will Huma Qureshi play the antagonist? Insider says so

The gangster-based action drama is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2025. This release date marks three years since the release of KGF 2. The film features a rich ensemble of actors from across the country, including Huma Qureshi as the antagonist. "Huma will be joined by some other actors too in the negative turn," revealed the insider, emphasizing an "uncompromised cinematic experience" for viewers.

About the film

More about the film

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a joint venture by Venkat K Narayan and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. To note, this film will be Yash's 19th cinematic venture. The KGF star previously released a short video giving fans a glimpse into his character in the next film, where he is seen with a pot belly, donning a retro hat, and wielding a machine gun.