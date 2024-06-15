In brief Simplifying... In brief The horror-comedy film 'Munjya', starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma, is nearing the ₹40cr mark at the box office after a successful first week.

Despite competition from Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' and Disney's 'Inside Out 2', 'Munjya' held its own, thanks to its intriguing plot revolving around a mythical creature from Marathi folklore.

The cast, including Sharvari, expressed gratitude for the audience's positive response on social media.

'Munjya' box office collection: Day 8

Box office: Sharvari-Abhay Verma's horror-comedy 'Munjya' nears ₹40cr mark

What's the story The horror-comedy film Munjya, featuring Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh, has been raking in the dough since its theatrical release on June 7. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, this laugh-out-loud spookfest earned an impressive ₹4cr on opening day alone. Maintaining momentum, the film amassed over ₹38 crore in just eight days. Here's a breakdown of the collection of Day 8.

Consistent performance

'Munjya' maintains steady earnings throughout opening week

Munjya continued its successful run, earning ₹7.25cr and ₹8cr on the first Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film's earnings remained steady with ₹4cr on Day 4, an additional ₹4.15cr on Day 5, another ₹4cr on Day 6, and finally, ₹3.9cr on Day 7. On Friday (Day 8), it added ₹3.35cr, taking the cumulative total by the end of its first week to ₹38.65cr in India.

Occupancy rates

'Munjya' faces competition from 'Chandu Champion'

Per Sacnilk, on Friday, Munjya enjoyed a solid 26.02% Hindi occupancy, with a whopping 44.63% turnout for night shows. Despite facing new competition from Kartik Aaryan's biographical drama Chandu Champion and Disney's Inside Out 2, Munjya held its ground. Chandu Champion debuted with a respectable ₹4.75cr, while Inside Out 2 lagged with ₹1.55cr (₹1.25cr in English and ₹30 lakh in Hindi). The future of Munjya hinges on how Chandu Champion performs in the upcoming days.

Plot

What is 'Munjya' all about?

The film is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, revolving around the chaos caused by a mythical creature from Marathi folklore named Munjya. This creature disrupts the life of Bittu, played by Verma, while Singh portrays Pummy, an overly protective single working mother. The film is part of Maddock Films's horror comedy universe which includes Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).

Grateful stars

'Munjya' cast expressed gratitude for audience response

Sharvari, who plays the character Bela, recently expressed her appreciation for the audience's response on Instagram. The 28-year-old actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing herself in a purple and white dress against the backdrop of a projector screen. She wrote: "I'm this emoji today! Thank you for showering our Munjya with so much love! Feeling grateful today! Munjya is now lurking in theaters near you!"