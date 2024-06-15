In brief Simplifying... In brief Amitabh Bachchan recently praised his son, Abhishek, for the international success of his song 'Dus Bahane', a hit for nearly two decades.

International rendition of Abhishek's 'Dus Bahane' gets shout-out from Amitabh

What's the story Legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently used social media to express his admiration for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. He shared a video clip of a group of international singers performing a unique rendition of Abhishek's song Dus Bahane from the film Dus, originally sung by Shaan and KK. The video was initially posted by Abhishek's fan club and later reshared by Amitabh.

Big B's reaction

'Love and admiration for your continued efforts...'

While quoting the tweet shared by Abhishek's fan club, Amitabh wrote, "All over the place in the World .. Bhaiyu .. love and admiration for your continued efforts .. and more to come that are already in the pipe line." An X user, reportedly an NRI, wrote in response, "You (Big B) and ur songs are so popular in west. There is not a cab ride I had where the driver didn't talk about you. God bless you Abhishek."

Song's legacy

'Dus Bahane': A two-decade-old iconic song

Dus Bahane is a renowned song that has been popular for nearly 20 years. The original track featured actors Zayed Khan, Raima Sen, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Abhishek. A remixed version of the track titled Dus Bahane 2.0 was included in the 2020 film Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Big B's tweet

Future endeavors

Bachchans' upcoming projects: A glimpse

On the professional front, Amitabh is preparing for his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's forthcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Meanwhile, Abhishek has two projects lined up: Housefull 5 and an untitled project directed by Shoojit Sircar. These upcoming ventures indicate a busy schedule ahead for the father-son duo in the Indian film industry.