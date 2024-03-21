Next Article

Shoojit Sircar's next starring Abhishek Bachchan gets short teaser

By Aikantik Bag 02:07 pm Mar 21, 2024

What's the story National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is one of the most sought-after directors in India and is known for his distinct and gripping storytelling. His films have layers and a strong social commentary too. Recently, the director announced his next with Abhishek Bachchan at the Amazon Prime Video event. Now, the makers have dropped a short snippet from the upcoming film, which is slated for release in 2024.

Production

Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo to be part of the film

The untitled project is being touted as a "slice-of-life" narrative, chronicling the remarkable journey of an everyday individual. It'll feature other esteemed actors, including Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani. The montage includes scenes from Sircar's past films, ranging from his 2005 inaugural film, Yahaan to his critically lauded movie, Sardar Udham (2021). It also provides a brief look at Bachchan exploring unfamiliar streets and concludes with a tranquil lakeside scene featuring two characters seated next to a car.

Storyline

Plotline and crew of the film

The creators have characterized the film as a touching narrative about "celebrating life" amidst commonplace turmoil. While unveiling the snippet, the makers stated, "It is an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who rekindle their precious bond while they navigate through life's challenges." The project is bankrolled by Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri.