Next Article

Salman Khan eyes Eid 2025 release with AR Murugadoss

Confirmed! Salman Khan joins AR Murugadoss-Sajid Nadiadwala's Eid 2025 release

By Aikantik Bag 12:34 pm Mar 12, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Salman Khan has set the internet ablaze by announcing his next film, a collaboration with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss and leading producer Sajid Nadiadwala, set to hit theaters on Eid 2025. The superstar took to social media to share the thrilling news, leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation. This announcement marks a much-awaited reunion between Khan and Nadiadwala, a decade after their blockbuster hit, Kick. Kick also remains Nadiadwala's only directorial.

Anticipation

Khan's excitement for the upcoming actioner

Earlier media reports speculated the same and revealed that the upcoming film will be a high-octane actioner. While announcing the project, Khan penned, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025." It will be bankrolled under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Twitter Post

Check out Khan's post on X