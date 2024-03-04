Next Article

Sidharth Malhotra transforms into 'Yodha'; shares BTS video

By Aikantik Bag 02:40 pm Mar 04, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra is all set to arrive in theaters in the suave action mode with Yodha. On Monday, the actor took to social media and unveiled a power-packed behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the same. In the video, Malhotra offered a thrilling glimpse into his intense preparation for his role as Arun Katyal, including rigorous training and jaw-dropping stunts. The film is directed by the talented duo of Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

BTS

'Yodha' is releasing on March 15

The captivating BTS video showcases Malhotra's dedication to his craft, as he reveals shedding weight to perfectly embody his character. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Sharing the video on Instagram, Malhotra enthusiastically wrote, "Lights, camera and...behind the action! Becoming Arun Katyal and everything else #Yodha. #YodhaBTS out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Twitter Post

Twitter Post