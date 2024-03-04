Next Article

'Queen of Tears': Kim Ji-won's new stills out before premiere

What's the story Kim Ji-won is set to captivate audiences as Hong Hae-in, a complex character in the upcoming tvN drama Queen of Tears. Premiering on Friday, this thrilling and heartwarming series, penned by Park Ji-eun, follows a married couple's journey as they overcome obstacles and remain together through thick and thin. Now, ahead of its premiere, the makers have dropped new stills of Kim.

Kim described her role as "cold but lovable, strong but delicate, and not simple." She also revealed that her character appears to have it all but is deeply wounded and lonely. As for her on-screen style, she emphasized the connection between Hong's extravagant wardrobe and her emotions, noting that her outfits become more lavish as her happiness grows.

