'Melo Movie' star cast is out

Confirmed! Lee Jun-young, Jeon So-nee roped in for 'Melo Movie'

By Aikantik Bag 11:53 am Feb 22, 202411:53 am

What's the story Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, Lee Jun-young, and Jeon So-nee join forces in the upcoming K-drama Melo Movie. This captivating series will explore the lives of young adults who put on a brave face while grappling with life's challenges. As they seek love and chase their dreams, they find themselves emotionally drained.

Story

Plotline and characters of the drama

In the drama, Choi will take on the role of Go Kyum, a former actor turned film critic with a lofty goal: to watch every movie ever made. His interest is piqued by assistant director turned film director Kim Moo-bi (Park), whose name sounds like "movie" and shares his fascination with the rules of romantic films. Kim's entry into the film industry stems from her complicated relationship with her father. The show is penned by Lee Na-eun (Our Beloved Summer).

Production

Supporting cast and production team

Adding to the star-studded cast, Lee will play Hong Si-joon, an undiscovered composer who considers himself a musical genius. Jeon will don the character Son Joo-ah, Hong's ex-girlfriend and a talented scriptwriter. The drama will be helmed by Oh Choong-hwan, acclaimed for his work on Castaway Diva, Big Mouth, Start-Up, and Hotel Del Luna.

