K-pop: TXT unveils 'FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER' for fifth-anniversary bash

By Tanvi Gupta 06:20 pm Jan 22, 202406:20 pm

TXT's fifth year festivities unveiled! Check here

On March 4, K-pop group TXT will mark its fifth anniversary since debuting with The Dream Chapter: Star in 2019. To celebrate the occasion, their agency, BigHit Entertainment, has planned a fan live event called 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER. Scheduled for March 2 and 3 at Seoul's Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium, this event is part of their annual DREAM WEEK celebration, which honors the group's debut anniversary.

TXT comprises members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group achieved early global success, starting with their debut EP which reached number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart. It entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, marking the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time. Their early achievements garnered them several awards, including the Golden Disc Awards, Melon Music Awards, and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

'PRESENT X TOGETHER' is part of 'DREAM WEEK'

Every year during DREAM WEEK, TXT releases various content to entertain their fans. This year, they've planned a fan live event called PRESENT, symbolizing both a gift and the present moment, to make their fifth-anniversary extra special. A poster and greeting videos featuring all five members were unveiled with the announcement, inviting fans worldwide, known as MOA (fandom name), into their own space with warm colors, casual styling, and direct gazes.

Achievements: When they broke their own sales record

Last year, TXT's album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, featuring the title track Chasing That Feeling, achieved its highest first-week sales, surpassing their own records. Within five days, the album exceeded 2M in sales, with an impressive 1.9M copies sold on the first day, according to Hanteo charts. Notably, this marked TXT's fastest album to reach the 2M sales milestone, making them the second K-pop group after BTS to sell over 1.8M units on the day of the release.

Meanwhile, TXT nominated at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

Additionally, TXT has been nominated for The Group/Duo Of The Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards alongside K-pop group Stray Kids, American pop band Jonas Brothers, pop duo Dan + Shay, and Mexican-American regional band Fuerza Regida. Meanwhile, pop sensation Taylor Swift has secured nominations in five categories: Concert Tour of the Year, Movie of the Year, Social Celebrity of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Pop Artist of the Year.