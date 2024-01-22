After 'Fool Me Once', Netflix greenlights more Harlan Coben thrillers

By Tanvi Gupta 05:58 pm Jan 22, 2024

Netflix rides high on the Harlan Coben wave!

Netflix is gearing up to transform two more Harlan Coben-written novels (Missing You; 2014 and Run Away; 2019) into limited series, following the success of Fool Me Once—which premiered on January 1. The streaming giant disclosed that the series raked in a staggering 61M global views within its initial two weeks, making it to the Top 10 in 91 countries. Notably, Coben is taking on the role of executive producer for these fresh adaptations.

Why does this story matter?

The forthcoming adaptations of Missing You and Run Away will be the ninth and 10th screen adaptations of Coben's works through his ongoing collaboration with Netflix. Fool Me Once—an adaptation of the 2016 novel—was an eight-part series. The maestro of mystery, Coben, already boasts eight successful Netflix adaptations, with titles like Gone for Good, Hold Tight, The Stranger, The Woods, The Innocent, and Safe.

Plot details: 'Missing You'

Missing You follows detective Kat Donovan, whose life takes a dramatic turn when, after 11 years of silence, she unexpectedly encounters her long-lost fiancé, Josh, on a dating app. The shock of his reappearance reignites a cascade of emotions, compelling her to delve back into many mysteries, including one surrounding her father's murder. Notably, the filming for Missing You is slated to kick off in the UK this spring.

Plot details: 'Run Away'

Meanwhile, "Simon enjoyed a perfect life—a loving wife, kids, a great job, and a beautiful home," says the plot description of Run Away. However, everything crumbled when his eldest daughter, Paige, ran away. Now, discovering her vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he seizes the chance to bring her home, but, she isn't alone. This leads to an argument that escalates into shocking violence and takes him "into a dangerous underworld."

Michelle Keegan's future involvement in the new series is uncertain

It remains uncertain if Michelle Keegan—who starred in Fool Me Once—will appear in the new series or not, following the acclaim she received for playing Maya Stern in Fool Me Once. A report mentioned that "the response to Fool Me Once has been overwhelming," adding that Keegan is eager to take on a dark role in a gripping thriller. The series also featured Dino Fetscher, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley.