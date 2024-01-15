'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' sweep 2024 Critics Choice Awards

By Isha Sharma

Critics Choice Awards 2024 have been announced

After the hugely successful Golden Globe Awards and the National Society of Film Critics awards, another prestigious award—the Critics Choice Awards—took place on Sunday at Santa Monica (local time). Unsurprisingly, the biographical drama Oppenheimer and the feminist drama-comedy Barbie were the standouts of the evening, with the former sweeping eight and the latter bagging six awards. As for the TV awards, Beef and The Bear made a lot of noise. Check all the major winners.

Best Film, Best actors, Best Director

Emma Stone and Paul Giamatti won the Best Actor award for Poor Things and The Holdovers, respectively. Oppenheimer defeated movies such as Barbie, Saltburn, Past Lives, and Maestro to clinch Best Film. Robert Downey Jr. was awarded the Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer, while the female award in this category went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. Christopher Nolan won Best Director for Oppenheimer.

Full list of winners revealed

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach snagged Best Original Screenplay for Barbie, while Cord Jefferson took home the Best-Adapted Screenplay for American Fiction. In the animated feature category, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung to victory and Best Foreign Language Film went to the critically acclaimed Anatomy of a Fall. Harrison Ford received a well-deserved career achievement award, while America Ferrera was honored with the SeeHer Award.

'The Bear' and 'Beef' triumphed in television categories

In the TV realm, The Bear and Beef each snagged four awards. Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook from Succession were crowned best actor and actress in a drama series, while Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri from The Bear won best actor and actor in a comedy series. Additionally, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong from Beef took home the best actor and actress honors in a limited series or movie made for television.

Other standout winners of the evening

Somee other major winners of the evening included Best Acting Ensemble (Oppenheimer), Best Cinematography (Oppenheimer), Best Production Design (Barbie), Best Editing (Oppenheimer), Best Costume Design (Barbie), Best Comedy (Barbie). Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series was won by Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building, followed by Best Movie Made for Television (Quiz Lady), Best Foreign Language Series (Lupin), Best Animated Series (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown).