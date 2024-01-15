Box office collection: 'Dunki' experiences huge drop amid new releases

Shah Rukh Khan experienced a helluva year in 2023 as it marked his resurgence on celluloid. With three super hit films, he reasserted his position as the King of Bollywood. Among the three films, Dunki is the latest release and after a decent run, it has finally slowed down in fourth weekend. The movie is marching toward the Rs. 500 crore mark globally.

Aiming for stability and momentum

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 224.32 crore in India. The movie received mixed responses from viewers and critics, leading to a lukewarm box office performance. The dramedy's collection dipped owing to bigger Sankranti releases. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

