Box office collection: 'Salaar' seeks stability to reign supreme

Salaar will be remembered as a milestone film in Rebel Star Prabhas's career as it helped him to get back at the box office with a bang. The actor had a tumultuous phase after Baahubali as he failed to choose good scripts across Tollywood and Bollywood. Now, the actioner is marching toward the Rs. 650 crore mark at the global box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 5.43 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 373.75 crore in India. The movie is a part of the cult KGF franchise and the makers are now working on the second installment. The cast includes Tinnu Anand, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Shruti Haasan, among others.

