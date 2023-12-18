Postponed! The curious case of 'Salaar' release trailer

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Postponed! The curious case of 'Salaar' release trailer

By Aikantik Bag 11:32 am Dec 18, 202311:32 am

'Salaar' releases on Friday

It's tough being a Prabhas stan this Monday. His upcoming actioner Salaar has gone through a string of postponements and now the much-awaited second trailer release has been postponed to Monday 2:00pm IST. The trailer was supposed to drop at 10:42am IST earlier today. The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed the time change. Are you ready for a blood-filled action thriller?

2/3

More about the trailer

Earlier, reports stated that the second trailer of Prashanth Neel directorial was slated for a Sunday release. The makers are releasing a new trailer four days before release owing to mediocre buzz. Reportedly, the trailer will be showcasing some sleek action set pieces. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Sriya Reddy, among others. The movie releases on Friday.

3/3

Twitter Post