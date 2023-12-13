'Salaar's first single 'Sooreede' celebrates brotherhood and friendship

'Salaar's first single 'Sooreede' celebrates brotherhood and friendship

By Aikantik Bag 06:48 pm Dec 13, 2023

'Salaar' releases on December 22

Rebel Star Prabhas is desperate for a box office blockbuster, especially after a string of mediocre films. As the actor gears up for Salaar's release, the makers have now dropped the first single titled Sooreede. The track has an emotional core and much like KGF, this first song encapsulates the crux of Salaar. The song is available in five Indian languages.

More about the film

The track is crooned by Harini Vaituri and composed by Ravi Basrur. Director Prashanth Neel and Basrur's previous collaborations have given several musical gems and this is just another addition to the list. The movie releases on December 22 and the cast includes Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others. The actioner is pitted against Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

